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NEW VACCINE DEATHS AND ADVERSE REACTIONS HAPPENING IN SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
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1143 views • August 18, 2021
People dropping like flies everyday in Sydney, Australia.
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Disclaimer: The Video Content has been made available for informational and educational purposes only. The Video(s) does not constitute an endorsement by this channel or its affiliates. This channel does not make any representation or warranties with respect to the accuracy, applicability, fitness, or completeness of the Video. The Video Content is not intended to be a substitute or disregard for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding the health laws and directives in your area. Never disregard local medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read or seen here. This channel disclaims any and all liability to any party for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or other consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from any use of the Video Content, which is provided as is, and without warranties.
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