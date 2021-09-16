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First they made a chaos (covid fraud), than they reset. With much less population, so help them, get your jab.
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281 views • September 16, 2021
Rowan Dean explains what is behind a covid fraud and unmasks real intentions of political elites behind world economic forum.
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