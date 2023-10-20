Vaccine Injury Court

On this episode of HealthMade Radio, author and parent Wayne Rohde and Dr. Michael Karlfeldt, Ph.D., discuss various levels of the nationally heated vaccine debate/controversy. The medical community, trained by pharmaceutical representatives, denies most vaccine injuries. Congress and the Supreme Court never denied vaccines could cause harm, including permanent injury and death to some Americans. There are risks involved in following the ever-expanding childhood vaccination schedule or going in for the growing number of adult vaccines now recommended for everyone. The vaccine makers know this, and so does the government. However, for the ordinary person trusting that "vaccines are safe, vaccines save lives," there is no real informed consent.





