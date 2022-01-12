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Interview with Bonnie Munz, Legal Nurse Consultant
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101 views • January 12, 2022
I had a wonderful time interviewing Bonnie Munz, Legal Nurse Consultant, as she shared her passion for helping people and learning new skills. She is lending her skills to many key players in the Truth and Health Freedom Movement like Children's Health Defense, Attorney Tom Renz, Jeffrey Prather, and Team American Legal.
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