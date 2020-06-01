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First of 3 episodes planned this week. My take on the riots/protests taking place in America because of the George Floyd death. There is an agenda behind this to divide and conquer our country. This is the same narrative used over and over again to divide us. There is more behind this story than what we are being told. What is all at play will be revealed in the future.
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