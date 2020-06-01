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Divide and Conquer
Liberty Thoughts
Liberty Thoughts
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7 views • June 01, 2020
Divide and Conquer - Liberty Thoughts Episode 4

First of 3 episodes planned this week. My take on the riots/protests taking place in America because of the George Floyd death. There is an agenda behind this to divide and conquer our country. This is the same narrative used over and over again to divide us. There is more behind this story than what we are being told. What is all at play will be revealed in the future.

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protestsriotsliberty thoughtsgeorge floydgeorge floyd murdergeorge floyd deathminneapolis police forceprotests in america 2020
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy