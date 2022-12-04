Daily Word * 11.30.2022 * Terror or Promotion

THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALKhttps://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





You walk through a most difficult time, My children. This remains a time of much testing for all people.





For My obedient children, this will be a time of promotion and doors of opportunity being opened.





For unbelievers, this will be a time of terror. They will watch as everything they know as normal is taken in a day. Nothing will be “normal” after that. Nothing will ever again be as it was. My children will move forward into a new “normal.” Those who continue to refuse Me will be without, and will become more and more afraid as the events I have told you of play out, one by one.





Psalm 75:1-10





To the chief Musician, Altaschith, A Psalm or Song of Asaph. Unto thee, O God, do we give thanks, unto thee do we give thanks: for that thy name is near thy wondrous works declare. When I shall receive the congregation I will judge uprightly. The earth and all the inhabitants thereof are dissolved: I bear up the pillars of it. Selah. I said unto the fools, Deal not foolishly: and to the wicked, Lift not up the horn: Lift not up your horn on high: speak not with a stiff neck. For promotion cometh neither from the east, nor from the west, nor from the south. But God is the judge: he putteth down one, and setteth up another. For in the hand of the LORD there is a cup, and the wine is red; it is full of mixture; and he poureth out of the same: but the dregs thereof, all the wicked of the earth shall wring them out, and drink them. But I will declare for ever; I will sing praises to the God of Jacob. 1All the horns of the wicked also will I cut off; but the horns of the righteous shall be exalted.





Psalm 84:11





For the LORD God is a sun and shield: the LORD will give grace and glory: no good thing will he withhold from them that walk uprightly.





Philippians 4:4-7





Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice. Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand. Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.