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"We have placed the Hungarian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline under reinforced military monitoring & protection." - Viktor Orbán
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"We have placed the Hungarian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline under reinforced military monitoring and protection." - Viktor Orbán 

Explosives were found near the gas pipeline from Serbia to Hungary - Serbian President Vucic

More about this:

The army will take over the protection of the "TurkStream" gas pipeline section in Hungary from Serbia to Slovakia - Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó

He added that Hungary, Russia, Serbia and Turkey have agreed to take decisive measures to protect this gas pipeline. Szijjártó called the attempt to sabotage it part of Ukraine's attacks on Hungary's energy supply.

Serbia – Military Intelligence Chief on Explosives Near Kanjiža

Đuro Jovanić, head of Serbia’s Military Security Agency (VBA), stated that the explosives discovered near Kanjiža were intended for sabotage, allegedly by a migrant with military training. According to him, the explosive material was manufactured in the United States.

“We’ve been warning for months that something like this could happen. In this case, we had intelligence indicating that an individual from a migrant group, with military training, would attempt to carry out sabotage targeting gas infrastructure. The main obstacle we faced was a large amount of disinformation. This individual will definitely be apprehended. The explosive was produced in the U.S. The Serbian Army does not interfere in the political affairs of other countries.”

The statement follows the discovery of approximately four kilograms of explosives near the international gas pipeline TurkStream gas pipeline.

Via: @nultatacka

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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