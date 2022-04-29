【G-Times News】World War II Jewish Holocaust Commemoration Held in NFSC Tent

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On April 27th, a commemoration of the World War II Jewish Holocaust was held in the New Federal State of China (NFSC) tent at Medyka rescue center. During ceremony, a lot of people including Mr. Erez Eshel, founder and President of Ein Prat, Israel’s largest organization for training future leaders, and some NFSC fellow fighters shared their thoughts and feeling.