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EP 2110-6PM TRUMP OFFERED ASSANGE A PARDON IN EXCHANGE FOR SOURCE OF DNC EMAILS –
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6 views • September 22, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
FRIDAY - SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=1207039342 

 EP 2110-6PM TRUMP OFFERED ASSANGE A PARDON IN EXCHANGE FOR SOURCE OF DNC EMAILS –

Donald Trump offered Julian Assange a ‘win-win’ deal through a political ally to avoid extradition if he disclosed the source behind leaked Democratic party emails, a court heard today. Jennifer Robinson, one of the lawyer’s representing the WikiLeaks founder, said then Republican then-Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Trump associate Charles Johnson presented themselves as acting as conduits for the President to tout an arrangement.
They said Assange, 49, would be left alone to ‘get on with his life’ if he revealed the DNC hacking source, which was of ‘value’ to Mr Trump, Ms Robinson claimed.
The US government’s lawyer said it was not contesting the evidence but did not accept that Rohrabacher was telling the truth when he said he was acting on Trump’s behalf.   The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/2H8GBfr 
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