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Alert! Convention Of States Boardmember Now Pushing "Gun Control"
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50 views • December 21, 2021
You knew it was a scam just as much as the CONvid-1984 has been a scam. Convention of States boardmember Robbie George is not only advancing gun control, but is doing it in a totally new Constitution. Mark Meckler has been hustling and pimping the CoS anti-American scam for years saying that there is no way it can be a runaway convention despite the history of the Articles of Confederation, our first constitution that required unanimous consent to alter it, being left to rot due to a brand new Constitution being put in place that only required 3/4s of the states to ratify it. See the truth of what these men are doing and warn your states and CoS supporters of their craftiness and deceitfulness.
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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