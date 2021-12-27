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12/27/2021 Thrive Time Show: Clay Clark ft. Debbie Georgatos & Hans von Spakovsky
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238 views • December 27, 2021
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America Can We Talk with Debbie Georgatos - americacanwetalk.org
Buy Hans von Spakovsky's book - Our Broken Elections: How the Left Changed the Way You Vote: https://www.amazon.com/Our-Broken-Elections-Left-Changed/dp/1641772085
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Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Thrive Time Show: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
https://americanfaith.com/
America Can We Talk with Debbie Georgatos - americacanwetalk.org
Buy Hans von Spakovsky's book - Our Broken Elections: How the Left Changed the Way You Vote: https://www.amazon.com/Our-Broken-Elections-Left-Changed/dp/1641772085
-
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Thrive Time Show: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
https://americanfaith.com/
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