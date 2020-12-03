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Calgary Police Attack Christians By The Order of Mayor Naheed Nenshi
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131 views • December 03, 2020
Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been feeding the homeless in Calgary for more than two decades. He does it with his own money and he does it for no profit whatsoever.
He decided to do what every Canadian has the right to do according to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and that held a protest in downtown Calgary where hundreds of unlucky and homeless people were fed hot meals.
Calgarians were more than happy to be there and help out. The City of Calgary rewarded the good pastor with numerous fines and police officers came to his home and refused to leave when they were told to leave even though they were trespassing.
The attack on Christianity in Calgary is going to continue so long as Naheed Nenshi is the mayor. He has to go!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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He decided to do what every Canadian has the right to do according to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and that held a protest in downtown Calgary where hundreds of unlucky and homeless people were fed hot meals.
Calgarians were more than happy to be there and help out. The City of Calgary rewarded the good pastor with numerous fines and police officers came to his home and refused to leave when they were told to leave even though they were trespassing.
The attack on Christianity in Calgary is going to continue so long as Naheed Nenshi is the mayor. He has to go!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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