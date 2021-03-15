Donald J. Trump - Who really was behind making him President? [14.12.2020](Links below)

Sources:Dean Henderson was born near Faulkton, South Dakota. He earned a BLS at the University of South Dakota and an M.S. in Environmental Studies from the University of Montana, where he was a columnist for the Montana Kaimin and published The Missoula Paper; one of the first American political "zines". He is the author of numerous books, and his written articles have appeared in magazines such as the Multinational Monitor, In These Times, Paranoia and on hundreds of online websites.March 14th, 2021.David Anthony: LIFE OF ILLUSION625 subscribers---"Donald J. Trump - Qanon - Are Crown Agents To Deceive You!"14 hours ago on March 14th, 2021.David Anthony: LIFE OF ILLUSION625 subscribers---"Connecting The Dots Of The Nephilim Crown Bloodlines!"David Anthony: LIFE OF ILLUSION18 hours ago on March 14th, 2021.---DEC 13, 2020. DEAN HENDERSON ~ “The Crown Of The Nephilim – Anunnaki & The Crown Agents”The fascinating, knowledgeable, well-informed and controversial Author, Conspiracy Researcher and International Speaker, DEAN HENDERSON, joins Age Of Truth TV´s Investigative Reporter and Presenter, Lucas Alexander, for a really extraordinary and amazing in-depth hard-talk.THE CROWN OF THE NEPHILIM – ANUNNAKI & THE CROWN AGENTS.It will be an amazing and extraordinary conversation with one of the best do-connectors in the field of truth and conspiracy research.DEAN HENDERSON is the Author of six books. They are all available on Amazon in both print & Kindle formats and include Big Oil and Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf: Four Horsemen, Eight Families and Their Global Intelligence, Narcotics and Terror Network, The Grateful Unrich: Revolution in 50 Countries, Stickin’ it to the Matrix, The Federal Reserve Cartel, Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation and Nephilim Crown 5G ApocalypseDEAN HENDERSON was born near Faulkton, South Dakota. He earned a BLS at the University of South Dakota and an M.S. in Environmental Studies from the University of Montana, where he was a columnist for the Montana Kaimin and published The Missoula Paper; one of the first American political “zines”. His articles have appeared in magazines such as the Multinational Monitor, In These Times, Paranoia and on hundreds of celebrated and popular online websites.Dean is a political analyst for Press TV, RT, Russia Channel 1, The Syria Times, Rense Radio, Tactical Talk with Zain Khan, The Richie Allen Show & many others. In 2018, Dean spoke at the Deep Truth conference in New York City, where he delivered a speech entitled, “All Roads Lead to the City of London” as part of the Confronting Oligarchy: Resisting Full Spectrum Dominance panel.INTERVIEW presented by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander at the Age Of Truth TV studios in Copenhagen, Denmark & Dean Henderson via ZOOM to South Dakota, USA------------------DEAN HENDERSON ~ "The Crown Of The Nephilim - Anunnaki & The Crown Agents" [Age Of Truth TV] (1:49:54 min)Age Of Truth TV71.9K subscribers26,073 views • Premiered Dec 14, 2020