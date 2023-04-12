https://gettr.com/post/p2e567ab5c2

04/10/2023 Matt Palumbo, author of The Man Behind the Curtain, believes there is a clear effort of the DOJ to prevent Miles from testifying in Pras Michel’s trial. The retaliation against Miles Guo proves he has something. The CCP will never invest billions of dollars to discredit a fraud and make things up, and the level of investment and conspiracy involved in Pras Michel’s case just goes to show Miles Guo has something.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/10/2023 《The Man Behind the Curtain》作者马特·帕隆博：很明显司法部在阻止郭文贵先生在普拉斯·米歇尔庭审中作证。对郭文贵的报复恰恰证明他有料，中共从来不会花十几亿美元来诋毁一个欺诈者并编造谎言。 普拉斯·米歇尔案件中中共所投资的金额和涉及的阴谋显示了郭文贵先生有料。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



