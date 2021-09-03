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How "My Body My Choice" Argument Is Used to Defend Abortion, But Not to Stop Mask Mandates
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100 views • September 03, 2021
Fed-Up Mother Drops Knowledge Bombs Despite the School Board Interrupting Her Speech!!!
Join General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Doctor Sherry Tenpenny, Dr Judy Mikovits, Charlie Kirk, Pastor Mark Burns, and the countless members Team America who’ve teamed up to speak at the ReAwaken America Tour:
ThrivetimeShow.com:
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
245 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
Ticket Request Are Flying In for Our Final Event In Dallas!!!!
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Doctor Bryan Ardis | Why Are the COVID-19 Hospital Protocols Killing People?
Description - Do you not want to die from COVID-19? Learn about the 100% affordable and effective COVID-19 protocols
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wBkaiLgV-4g43cPHJGzXKgi7U-DxlySlbBfADZnedxE/edit?usp=sharing
Podcast Audio -
Remdesivir Does Not Work - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
The 100% Affordable and Effective Treatments Include:
Ivermectin
Budesonide Administered with a Nebulizer
Hydroxychloroquine
Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.AAPSOnline.org
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
www.myfreedoctor.com
Remdesivir + Midazolam + Dexamethasone + Vancomycin = Death
Remdesivir 101 -
https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Midazolam - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
Dexamethasone - Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is similar to a natural hormone produced by your adrenal glands. It often is used to replace this chemical when your body does not make enough of it. It relieves inflammation (swelling, heat, redness, and pain) and is used to treat certain forms of arthritis; skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid, and intestinal disorders (e.g., colitis); severe allergies; and asthma. Dexamethasone is also used to treat certain types of cancer.
Vancomycin - Vancomycin is used to treat an infection of the intestines caused by
Clostridium difficile, which can cause watery or bloody diarrhea.
How to Get the Hospitals to Administer the Proven Treatments:
https://rumble.com/vkyz0m-covid-19-treatments-is-the-hospital-denying-you-the-100-effective-covid-19-.html
12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, 13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.
Revelation 18:23 - "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived."
Join General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Doctor Sherry Tenpenny, Dr Judy Mikovits, Charlie Kirk, Pastor Mark Burns, and the countless members Team America who’ve teamed up to speak at the ReAwaken America Tour:
ThrivetimeShow.com:
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
245 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
Ticket Request Are Flying In for Our Final Event In Dallas!!!!
The 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies:
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Doctor Bryan Ardis | Why Are the COVID-19 Hospital Protocols Killing People?
Description - Do you not want to die from COVID-19? Learn about the 100% affordable and effective COVID-19 protocols
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wBkaiLgV-4g43cPHJGzXKgi7U-DxlySlbBfADZnedxE/edit?usp=sharing
Podcast Audio -
Remdesivir Does Not Work - https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
The 100% Affordable and Effective Treatments Include:
Ivermectin
Budesonide Administered with a Nebulizer
Hydroxychloroquine
Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.AAPSOnline.org
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
www.myfreedoctor.com
Remdesivir + Midazolam + Dexamethasone + Vancomycin = Death
Remdesivir 101 -
https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Midazolam - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
Dexamethasone - Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is similar to a natural hormone produced by your adrenal glands. It often is used to replace this chemical when your body does not make enough of it. It relieves inflammation (swelling, heat, redness, and pain) and is used to treat certain forms of arthritis; skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid, and intestinal disorders (e.g., colitis); severe allergies; and asthma. Dexamethasone is also used to treat certain types of cancer.
Vancomycin - Vancomycin is used to treat an infection of the intestines caused by
Clostridium difficile, which can cause watery or bloody diarrhea.
How to Get the Hospitals to Administer the Proven Treatments:
https://rumble.com/vkyz0m-covid-19-treatments-is-the-hospital-denying-you-the-100-effective-covid-19-.html
12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, 13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.
Revelation 18:23 - "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived."
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