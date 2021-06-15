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Waking the Future With Special Guest Welcometheeagle88: VAERS Documents Update
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130 views • June 15, 2021
Tonight we have Albert on AKA Welcometheeagle88! He has been hard at work getting all the needed data on VAERS! Be sure to head to his channel and give a sub! Any help in supporting him by spreading the info or otherwise is much appreciated!
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QLrsLjNUPY-0WylhJxoMP9XJyiFbriEs/view?usp=sharing
For anybody following and tracking "Deleted ID#'s" here is a link to my master file! Save the link as I will be updating weekly. God Bless
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard:
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0604v4/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QLrsLjNUPY-0WylhJxoMP9XJyiFbriEs/view?usp=sharing
For anybody following and tracking "Deleted ID#'s" here is a link to my master file! Save the link as I will be updating weekly. God Bless
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard:
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0604v4/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
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