Canada Government Meet with Nazi Azov Battalion in 2018 in Ukraine.

Canada Government Meet with Nazi Azov Battalion in 2018, what else did they provide?Facebook is reversing its ban on posts praising Ukraine's far-right Azov Battalion, report saysFacebook is backtracking on a ban it placed on users praising the Azov Battalion, a far-right paramilitary force within the Ukrainian National Guard.The Intercept first reported the news.Praise for the group, which is the armed wing of the country's white nationalist Azov movement, was banned in 2019 under Facebook's Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy. The platform had classified the group alongside others such as the Ku Klux Klan and Islamic State.A 2016 report by the OHCHR found that Azov soldiers had raped and tortured civilians during the 2014 Russian invasion of Ukraine."For the time being, we are making a narrow exception for praise of the Azov Regiment strictly in the context of defending Ukraine, or in their role as part of the Ukraine National Guard," a spokesperson from Facebook's parent company, Meta, told Insider."But we are continuing to ban all hate speech, hate symbolism, praise of violence, generic praise, support, or representation of the Azov Regiment, and any other content that violates our community standards," it added.The paramilitary forces began as a volunteer anti-Russia militia who joined the Ukrainian National Guard in 2014. They garnered support from many Ukrainians when, that year, they fought Russia's army and separatist proxy forces from taking Mariupol, an eastern port city, BuzzFeed reported.The group, which boasts thousands of members alongside hundreds of armed fighters, is overt about its ideology.In 2010, Andriy Biletsky, its first commander who was also a former parliamentarian, said Ukraine is meant to "lead the white races of the world in a final crusade … against Semite-led Untermenschen (subhumans)", The Guardian reported in 2018.Some of its soldiers also wear symbols of the Third Reich and have forged links with the alt-right and neo-Nazis in the US.Content moderation expert Dia Kayyali told The Intercept..