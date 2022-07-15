Russia Ukraine Updates





I want to scream with joy. I can't speak for everyone, but in my environment, everyone has such a mood.





— This is our future, our future with Russia.





— Russians came, and I am the same, and I am a Russian





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1b9ppz-i-want-to-scream-with-joy.-i-cant-speak-for-everyone.html



