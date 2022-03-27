General Philip Breedlove: The Ukraine Conflict Will Get Worse and Worse As Putin Is Frustrated by Series of Setbacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/25/2022 General Philip Breedlove: The Ukraine conflict is getting worse as Putin is frustrated by a series of setbacks. Since his army can’t complete his goals, he gets more and more dangerous every day. And when they can’t fight Ukrainian troops, they are going to fight and kill Ukrainian civilians.