Freedomofspeech1111
Ernesto Olguin
13/12/2023
Acoustic guitar, Spanish lyrics, exposing the corruption in the world and coming up with solutions to the corruption. Our thoughts create our feelings and our feelings control our actions. Knowing this empowers you. Don't get emotionally involved with corrupt leaders. I will not cooperate with my own enslavement, and if everyone does this the control system is finished.
