A Nephilim giant baby - Jose Kevin Qualls

This is a real baby Nephilim or Giant. If we keep listening to men, you will fall by the wayside. LET YAHWEH BE TRUE AND EVERY MAN A LIAR. Genesis 6:4 The Nephilim were in the earth in those days, and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bore children to them; the same were the mighty men that were of old, the men of renown. Numbers 13:33 And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight. ----------------- Nephilim babies were born in a few days and not 9 months. They burst opened the woman and she is not live. none of the women lived who beget Giants.

Jose Kevin Qualls Website Home: Much more to see....

https://www.quallstek.com/index.html

https://www.quallstek.com/about.html



Donate:

https://cash.app/$JoseQualls



