The Fact HEK (Human Embryonic Kidney) Cells Used in Laboratory Tests Associated With Vaccine Program Has Been Extensively Vetted

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10/6/2021 Mellisa Strickler: One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program. The Pfizer executives have been trying very hard not to share the information. This issue has been extensively vetted. They also blocked out windows down in manufacturing, because the FDA is coming.