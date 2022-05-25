Dr Jennifer Daniels - From Turpentine to Baby Food - Many Questions Answered on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (06.19.18)

-Dr. Daniels gives her reasoning's and recipe for getting a lots of collagen that allows the tendons to stretch

-Any interactions between turpentine and psychiatric drugs.

-Please ask Dr. Daniels about ALS ?

-When doing the turpentine and sugar process, does it kill ALL parasites

-You mentioned that calcium supplements are not recommended for most people, I keep reading about how many soils are depleted of minerals. would apply to people who sweat a lot, in a sauna or otherwise for people who only drink distilled water

-What Dr Daniels thinks the ideal blood sugar fasting number

-What would you recommend for a women in menopause that has hot flushes ...

-Is a correlation between low vitamin D and belly fat? I am in the sun a lot, my test would show low! what could cause , and help reverse hair loss?

-Candida cleaner report is no to low fat and protein. Are avocados ok to eat?

-In the days of the slaves, would the sugar they used to take the turpentine been in the highly refined white sugar crystals of today, or would it have likely been a less refined version of sugar cane, Sucanat?

-Vitality Capsules contain senna and I am aware that senna is a laxative with addictive qualities, in terms of bowel movements. Why you include senna in the formula and do you agree that it is not advisable to take senna for extended periods..

-In doing the Candida cleaner protocol, how long is too long without seeing good results for healing the immune system/neurological system and lowering toxicity

-Do you know of something natural & effective that helps teething babies with the discomfort, restlessness, flushed cheeks, etc.? what can be used to clean a baby’s mouth to keep it fresh and clean. (the baby) was vaccinated and she had a really large bump on her arm which had pus oozing out if it. What can I do to get rid of the pus and the bump.

-29 year old female working on healing my mild acne & poor circulation (cold hands and feet). My acne and circulation got better when I did 2-weeks of juice, fruit, and salad – along with herbs I bought from Dr. Morse. I am afraid of losing more weight.

-Is it possible to gain weight eating pork fat and other animal products (no dairy), while working on my skin and circulation eating a clean diet and drinking plenty of water?

-60 year old male, a bit more weight than I need. High intensity job multitasking. Addicted to cigarettes…other than that eat a good diet, drink lots of water as you recommend. Today my blood pressure is 205 over 130. Had a nose bleed a few days ago. Cardiologist gave me blood thinner, proton pump thing & beta blocker when I last saw him. Read the side effects and chose not to take them. I’ve been experimenting with deep breathing techniques and they are helping some. Do you think warranted to take beta blocker just enough to get a safer blood pressure as I work on ditching the cigs and improving overall lifestyle changes?

-14 yr old son was just diagnosed with an arachnoid cyst of the posterior fossa of the brain. I read that there are surgeries that can drain the cyst to relieve pressure. He doesn’t have any acute symptoms like headaches or nausea etc. I feel like some of his executive functioning and cognitive and learning issues could be the result of the cyst. Do you think I should explore surgery or do you know of another way to drain such a cyst without surgery?

-Opinion of the grape fast?

-What do you know about porphyria? I have been tested twice after a stressful situation and labs showed high porphyins.

-A dermatologist told me that i have a basal cell carcinoma on the right side of my nose. I did not want to get the surgery and black salve looks like i would need assistance. i decided to use frankincense oil and coconut oil in the meantime. Something seems to be going on, It has scabbed and fallen off repeatedly and is about half the size it use to be. What’s going on here? do you have any ideas? How are these basal cells formed? are there preventative things to do for the skin?

-what think is the reason for so many hip and knee replacements?

-1) How to treat naturally non-alcoholic fatty liver dis-ease 2) Why one would get so thirsty while doing a water only fast

-Which is better Bio identical or Rx (Micronized)?

-66 yr old: Hysterectomy at age 35 on HRT for 23 years (Premarin, Estrace) Breast caner lump at age 57(radiation no chemo)

-Dr advises to take Progesterone to help with sleep – I wake up every 2 hours all night. Been going on for 7 years.

-I have been drinking 1-2 cups of this (1 heaping spill over teaspoon) daily for 2 months. How long does it take to clear the kidneys and reverse this and hair loss?

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-from-turpentine-to-baby-food-many-questions-answered-june-19-2018/