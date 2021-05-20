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Can They Get Any More Desperate?
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11 views • May 20, 2021
Desperate Dems and RINOs vote to set up a 9/11-style commission into the January 6 protests. D.C. is officially panicking as Biden's economy tanks, and audits spread to other states. All they can do now is try to distract us with another witch hunt. But ain't gonna work. Join me today at 12PM ET!
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