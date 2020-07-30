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The Powerful Health Benefits of Iodine - Dr. Edward Group || Featured Interview
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239 views • July 30, 2020
Did you know that over 90% of people and pets in the U.S. are mineral deficient? And most of those people are deficient in iodine? In this video, we check in with Dr. Edward Group to discuss the health benefits of iodine. Discover more about iodine deficiency here: [http://bit.ly/iodine-deficiency-symptoms]. If you are looking for a wonderful source for organic, nascent iodine check out Global Healing Center's here: [http://bit.ly/shop-organic-iodine].
In this Dr. Group interview, he explains how low iodine levels are connected to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, thyroid dysfunction, and more. Iodine deficiency is now attributed as the biggest cause of low IQ and mental retardation.
Good iodine levels lead to cellular apoptosis (cancer cell death), increased energy, adrenal gland repair, a decrease in brain fog, a fertility boost, and much more.
Can iodine be used for pets as well? ABSOLUTELY!
Continue watching to learn about:
- Supplementing with pure, organic, nascent iodine (beware of buying iodine off the shelf at your local drug store!).
- How iodine helps to heal the damage of endocrine-disruptors such as estrogen, birth control, glyphosate, etc.
The ultimate goal: to live a healthy lifestyle & avoid toxic chemicals - PLUS supplement with the good things while cleansing and healing your body.
This is how your body kicks back in and begins the healing process.
Want to learn more about iodine? Here are 3 ways to detox with this powerful mineral: [http://bit.ly/detox-with-iodine-article]
hank you for watching and helping us spread the truth!
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us and share the truth, by clicking the SHARE button above!
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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In this Dr. Group interview, he explains how low iodine levels are connected to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, thyroid dysfunction, and more. Iodine deficiency is now attributed as the biggest cause of low IQ and mental retardation.
Good iodine levels lead to cellular apoptosis (cancer cell death), increased energy, adrenal gland repair, a decrease in brain fog, a fertility boost, and much more.
Can iodine be used for pets as well? ABSOLUTELY!
Continue watching to learn about:
- Supplementing with pure, organic, nascent iodine (beware of buying iodine off the shelf at your local drug store!).
- How iodine helps to heal the damage of endocrine-disruptors such as estrogen, birth control, glyphosate, etc.
The ultimate goal: to live a healthy lifestyle & avoid toxic chemicals - PLUS supplement with the good things while cleansing and healing your body.
This is how your body kicks back in and begins the healing process.
Want to learn more about iodine? Here are 3 ways to detox with this powerful mineral: [http://bit.ly/detox-with-iodine-article]
hank you for watching and helping us spread the truth!
Our mission is to educate the world, expose lies & empower people with life-saving knowledge. Help us and share the truth, by clicking the SHARE button above!
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): http://bit.ly/ttac-join.
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