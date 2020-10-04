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The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 10/02/2020
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55 views • October 04, 2020
Savage Take on Trump Getting Covid - How it Affects the Election
Will Trump's Covid diagnosis change your mind about wearing masks? What this means for the presidency and the election; Antibody-based drug may reduce Covid hospitalizations; Chris Wallace attacks Dr. Scott Atlas; Savage recommended Dr. Atlas to the White House, Atlas' real experience and bio; Melania Trump's 'friend' records phone conversations illegally and leaks the audio; Trump denounces Proud Boys, fell for the sandtrap laid by his inner circle; How Trump's diet and health can impact his Covid diagnosis.
From the Savage archive: Dr. Remington Nevin, MD, MPH, DrPH, joins to discuss the dangers of Hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Nevin is a Consultant Physician Epidemiologist, Board Certified in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine and in Occupational Medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine and Certified in Public Health by the National Board of Public Health Examiners.
Dr. Remington Nevin is a Vermont-based physician epidemiologist and expert consultant in the adverse effects of antimalarial drugs, including mefloquine (marketed as Lariam®), tafenoquine (marketed as Krintafel®, Kodatef®, and Arakoda™), chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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Will Trump's Covid diagnosis change your mind about wearing masks? What this means for the presidency and the election; Antibody-based drug may reduce Covid hospitalizations; Chris Wallace attacks Dr. Scott Atlas; Savage recommended Dr. Atlas to the White House, Atlas' real experience and bio; Melania Trump's 'friend' records phone conversations illegally and leaks the audio; Trump denounces Proud Boys, fell for the sandtrap laid by his inner circle; How Trump's diet and health can impact his Covid diagnosis.
From the Savage archive: Dr. Remington Nevin, MD, MPH, DrPH, joins to discuss the dangers of Hydroxychloroquine. Dr. Nevin is a Consultant Physician Epidemiologist, Board Certified in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine and in Occupational Medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine and Certified in Public Health by the National Board of Public Health Examiners.
Dr. Remington Nevin is a Vermont-based physician epidemiologist and expert consultant in the adverse effects of antimalarial drugs, including mefloquine (marketed as Lariam®), tafenoquine (marketed as Krintafel®, Kodatef®, and Arakoda™), chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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