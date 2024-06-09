BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DAVE CHAPPELLE WAS (((VISITED))) ☭ ROSEANNE & JIM BREUER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
664 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 11 months ago

Rosie begins by kvetching about Dave's calling out of the jews on SNL; the problem is...IT ISN'T OUR PROBLEM ✅


Honestly, the good jew/bad jew debate isn't the world's problem, but somehow keeps devolving to this very thing; my question is: why protect the impostors?


VfB knows that the 2.4% is a red herring; this doesn't seem to account for all of the mixed jews in Hollywood, does it...? 🤔


Jim then relays the story of the (((visitation))), which seems to be the precipitating event that drove Dave to leave the United States for some time


Clip from The Roseanne Barr Podcast #43 Jim Breuer!!!!!

Full Episode: https://youtu.be/cmU3rwTyVC4?si=9Gloc8M9qZajy6Nf

All things Roseanne: https://www.roseannebarr.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@roseanneworld

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialroseannebarr

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/roseannebarr

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialroseannebarr

Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealroseanne



Dont forget to Like and Subscribe!


#roseanne #roseannebarr #jimbreuer #davechappelle


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHDlPDrgyM0

Keywords
roseanne barrdave chappellevisitedjim breuergood jew bad jew debate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy