DAVE CHAPPELLE WAS (((VISITED))) ☭ ROSEANNE & JIM BREUER

Rosie begins by kvetching about Dave's calling out of the jews on SNL; the problem is...IT ISN'T OUR PROBLEM ✅
Honestly, the good jew/bad jew debate isn't the world's problem, but somehow keeps devolving to this very thing; my question is: why protect the impostors?
VfB knows that the 2.4% is a red herring; this doesn't seem to account for all of the mixed jews in Hollywood, does it...? 🤔
Jim then relays the story of the (((visitation))), which seems to be the precipitating event that drove Dave to leave the United States for some time
Clip from The Roseanne Barr Podcast #43 Jim Breuer!!!!!
