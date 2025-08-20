Good News for Americans! Trump is Closing the D.O.J. Tax Division

For over 90 years, the Justice Department’s Tax Division has been a weapon of political power, launching civil and criminal cases that went far beyond the law. Operating as a stand-alone unit, it became a hotbed of unchecked enforcement, targeting Americans under the banner of “tax justice” while ignoring the real limits written into the law.

That weapon is finally breaking. After years without a Senate-confirmed leader, the Tax Division is being dismantled and its attorneys scattered into the DOJ’s civil and criminal divisions, where their actions will face greater oversight. For ordinary Americans, this is a victory: less political prosecution, less fearmongering, and less abuse of laws that were never meant to apply to 99% of us.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, will explain why this is good news for freedom-loving Americans.

