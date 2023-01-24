Origins of Secret societies volume one (part two)

﻿ Conspiracies? Or FACT?



Sources and links



https://youtu.be/4iOgRtCqPK4



https://www.c21media.net/screenings/dcdrights/secret-societies-in-the-shadows/20019/



https://youtu.be/UbxwZQolBhE



https://www.britannica.com/topic/secret-society



https://247wallst.com/special-report/2020/11/30/23-most-powerful-secret-societies-5/amp/



https://www.history.com/.amp/news/secret-societies-freemasons-knights-templar







A fresh start and HipsNews promise to continue its quest to bring you quality content and questioning, seeking, and revealing what’s hidden.



Our first episode of the year is seeking the truth of what is known about the secret world of secret societies!

This episode we will continue with more information and detail to provide farther knowledge of many call the secret society and its occultists ways.



What you may know or learn might shock about the elite. The ideals and beliefs of the world and how they regulate it.

Are you concern about direction of the world’s population and how it affects the people?

Policies made by governments and corporations, in the shadows Leaders and politicians alike actions are Dubiously to measure as well as control the population….let’s take a farther deep dive with audio from The prolific Dr. Robert X

