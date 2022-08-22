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⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the special military operation in Ukraine | 22nd August 2022
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292 views • August 22, 2022

💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit a command post of 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Poltavka, Zaporozhye Region. The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 nationalists and 14 units of military equipment.

💥As a result of concentrated strike on combat positions of 28th Mechanized Brigade near Luparevo, Nikolaev Region, more than 50 nationalists were destroyed, as well as 7 units of armoured and special vehicles.

💥Strikes on positions of 72nd Mechanized Brigade near Zaitsevo, 12th Territorial Defence Brigade near Artemovsk and 101st Territorial Defence Brigade near Yakovlevka in Donetsk People's Republic have destroyed up to 100 nationalists, 2 tanks and 15 vehicles.


💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.

▫️8 AFU command posts as well as 142 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit.

▫️6 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots near Pervomaiskoye in Nikolaev Region, Novoalexandrovka in Kherson Region, Zelenodolsk in Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zvanovka, Slavaynsk and Cherkasskoye in Donetsk People's Republic have been destroyed.

▫️In addition, 1 radar station of Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile system near Rogan, Kharkov Region, and 1 launcher of Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system and 1 US-made counter-battery radar system near Kurdyumovka, Donetsk People's Republic have been destroyed.

💥As part of the counter-battery warfare, 2 platoons of Ukrainian Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near Kodema and Soledar, 3 platoons of Giatsint-B guns near Serebryanka and Mayaki in Donetsk People's Republic and Liman in Nikolaev Region, and 2 platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near Korobochkino and Chuguyev in Kharkov Region have been suppressed.

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Egorovka, Blagodatnoye and Stepnoye in Donetsk People's Republic, Chkalovo in Kherson Region and Dvurechnoye in Kharkov Region.

▫️In addition, 13 shells of multiple rocket launchers have been shot down in the air, including 8 of HIMARS MLRS near Kakhovka, Kherson region.

📊In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,790 unmanned aerial vehicles, 368 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,372 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 814 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,329 field artillery and mortars, as well as 5,016 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia

Keywords
reportukrainemod russiarussian defence ministry22nd august 2022
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