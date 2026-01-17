BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SHOW NO. 106 Agent For Truth Show – Part 2 (November 28th, 2025)
The Agent For Truth
The Agent For Truth
12 views • 1 day ago

In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft provides more valuable commentary on the history of the federal income tax laws, specifically, the manner in which the federal tax acts passed into law from 1913 to the present are like building blocks that must be viewed together in order to properly understand the reach and boundaries of the federal income tax laws as applied to the average American. We talk about some pathways people have taken in battles against the IRS. Here are links to further explanations and evidence regarding topics discussed during the show:

 

Fmr. IRS Agent REVEALS "I haven't PAID income taxes in 25 years"

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFqrJcuBV_E

 

http://www.tax-freedom.com

 

https://irszoom.com

 

https://sherrypeeljackson.com

 

https://home.hiwaay.net/~becraft/

 

https://constitution.org/1-Law/uslaw/sal/sal.htm

 

Jon Bowne "Form 1040A Scam" Video Report Summarizing Former IRS Special Agent Banister's Analysis: 
https://banned.video/watch?id=68066ea2900744bd956af515

"Form 1040A Scam" Analysis authored by Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister: 

https://www.agentfortruth.com/post/the-form-1040a-scam


Keywords
banisterirsbecraftincome-taxformer-irs-agentamerica-freedom-to-fascismagent-for-truth
