IRIB report on the often imitated, never duplicated Shahed drone:

"More than six countries are in research and production stages of copied versions of it. Even America put a copy on its agenda, they named it 'Lucas.' When it came to action, unlike the Iranian version, it failed and was shot down one by one in Iranian skies."

The Shahed, radar-evading, AI-guided, anti-jamming equipped, has now struck targets in the occupied territories across every True Promise operation.

Adding:

The USA announced losses of personnel in the war with Iran.

According to the published data from the Pentagon, 13 servicemen were killed, and another 365 were injured.

Distribution of the injured: ground forces - 247, navy - 63, marine corps - 19, air force - 36.

Adding:

DARPA is begging for a miracle: Cheap missiles, built in hours

The Pentagon just realized it's fighting a war it cannot afford to win.

📊 Why? Because stopping a $50,000 Iranian drone costs a $2 million American missile. Do that 100 times, and your air defense is empty.

In a rare moment of honesty, DARPA — the Pentagon's own research agency — admitted its "wonder weapon" strategy has failed.

Just a few days ago, the agency put out an urgent request for companies to help revamp US air defense missile production. In particular, they’re looking for cheap rocket motors built in hours or days, not months. Their own words: motor production is a "notorious bottleneck" in missile assembly.

🏭 Instead of designing the "perfect" missile first and then figuring out how to build it, the Pentagon wants to start with the assembly line. Mass producibility comes before combat performance. What America can make fast will now decide what America can shoot.

This is a quiet confession. The mighty US military-industrial complex — famous for stealth bombers and smart bombs — is utterly unprepared for a factory war. The kind where victory goes not to the side with the smarter missile, but to the one whose machines run faster and cheaper.









@DD Geopolitics and

👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime