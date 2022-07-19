Division or unity

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Credits to brother Jim. His YouTube channel is ThirstyforTruth.



As followers of Jesus Christ, we must stand up for biblical truth, which comes from Him. His true followers are to be a holy people, a holy nation separated from sin, worldliness and false, unbiblical doctrines, which separate us from Christ our Lord.



It is time to stand for the Truth which is found in the Father (Deuteronomy 32:4), in His anointed Son (John 14:6), in the Holy Spirit (1 John 5:6), in His word (John 17:17) and in His holy law, His holy and eternal ten commandments (Psalm 119:142, 151).



These truths will separate the true followers of Christ from those who claim to be His people but are not. The true followers of Christ will be persecuted for abiding in that Truth.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg



SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES



ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11



John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/



Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777



Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].