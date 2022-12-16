Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Real Time Video Microscopy of a blood sample from an Individual who received 1 Phizer, 1 Moderna and 2 Phizer Boosters
417 views
channel image
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Published 21 hours ago |

Observe with me (Part 1 of another series) real-time video microscopy while I analyze the blood of an individual who received one Phizer inoculation, 1 Moderna inoculation and 2 boosters. 

Again, I did not narrate this video as I have more to upload. 

With these videos there is no guessing and theorizing about what is happening in the blood. You get the information first hand. You decide. Are they protecting you or are they...?

Check out my other videos on my channel: JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope.

Please share.



Keywords
vaccine injuriesgenocidedepopulationnano botsmrnagrapheneblood analysisnano lipid gelnano computer chips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket