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Why is the Covid-19 Death Rate So Low?
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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73 views • November 06, 2020
Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio:
Dr. Berg, age 55, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan, and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.

Here are the references:

1. Swedish study about memory T-cells and long-term immune protection against COVID-19
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11...
Full paper: https://www.cell.com/action/showPdf?pii=S0092-8674%2820%2931008-4

2. Paper about memory T-cell activity against covid-19. T cells from blood specimens obtained in the US between 2015 and 2018
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32473127/

3. Similar findings in Germany (https://www.nature.com/articles/s4158...) and Singapore (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668444/.)

4. Antibodies in New York (23% of the population)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32648546/

5. Antibodies in London (18% of the population)
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/national-covid-19-surveillance-reports/sero-surveillance-of-covid-19

6. Map that shows how the number of tests was changing each day from January to October.
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/daily-tests-per-thousand-people-smoothed-7-day?stackMode=absolute&;time=2020-10-22®ion=World

7. Confirmed covid-19 cases from January to October for each day for each country
https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&;time=earliest..latest&country=~USA®ion=World&casesMetric=true&interval=total&hideControls=true&smoothing=0&pickerMetric=location&pickerSort=asc

8. Number of deaths
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

DATA:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/?fbclid=IwAR3G6Fuq8C-8XW7szL43scbKOYFx78irq52A6ZQCRdZmPMWiHTqD_2jv4Zo

https://bpa-pathology.com/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
https://www.cell.com/action/showPdf?pii=S0092-8674%2820%2931008-4
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2598-9
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668444/
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
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