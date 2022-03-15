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STOP THE BILL, THERE IS NO EMERGENCY.
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50 views • March 15, 2022
STOP THE BILL, THERE IS NO EMERGENCY.
Brisbane, Qld, Australia. 15th March, 2022.
In response to the Qld govt bill to extend the State of Emergency in the state regarding the covaids plandemic for another 6 months!......The people say no, day 2 of action in the Sunshine State Capital.
They've already extended it many times before and they usually do it under the cover of darkness, when nobody is watching. And it is usually followed by more lockdowns, more mask mandates and more medical tyranny. But we are watching, we see them.
There is no public health emergency except for the massive number of adverse reactions and deaths from the poisonous experimental jab they are coercing everybody to get. Is it not enough in this state that we are already segregated from most of society if we choose not to partake in a clinical trial?
They want to keep the thumb screws tight. The people say NO!
SACK THEM ALL. Sack every one of these criminals pushing this tyranny on all of us.
Thanks to Great Australia Party (GAP) Senate candidate for Qld, Jason Miles, for the interview. Jason is one of the few willing to give the people a voice.
See Jason's livestream from today on Facebook ~ https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=513663920474197&;id=100067230954465
Follow Jason on Facebook ~ https://www.facebook.com/jasonmiles4senate
Check out the GAP APP ~ https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au/Jason-Miles
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
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Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
Brisbane, Qld, Australia. 15th March, 2022.
In response to the Qld govt bill to extend the State of Emergency in the state regarding the covaids plandemic for another 6 months!......The people say no, day 2 of action in the Sunshine State Capital.
They've already extended it many times before and they usually do it under the cover of darkness, when nobody is watching. And it is usually followed by more lockdowns, more mask mandates and more medical tyranny. But we are watching, we see them.
There is no public health emergency except for the massive number of adverse reactions and deaths from the poisonous experimental jab they are coercing everybody to get. Is it not enough in this state that we are already segregated from most of society if we choose not to partake in a clinical trial?
They want to keep the thumb screws tight. The people say NO!
SACK THEM ALL. Sack every one of these criminals pushing this tyranny on all of us.
Thanks to Great Australia Party (GAP) Senate candidate for Qld, Jason Miles, for the interview. Jason is one of the few willing to give the people a voice.
See Jason's livestream from today on Facebook ~ https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=513663920474197&;id=100067230954465
Follow Jason on Facebook ~ https://www.facebook.com/jasonmiles4senate
Check out the GAP APP ~ https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au/Jason-Miles
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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