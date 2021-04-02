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MORE of Your Questions Answered by Kevin J. Johnston!
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51 views • April 02, 2021
It is time to answer all of your questions because you people have many and I love you, people, for it!
Every couple of weeks we do a show of just answering questions as opposed to delivering news. We love interacting with all of you and we love the fact that all of you are so curious and so eager for answers in this crazy world.
Thank you to each and every one of you for all of your support!
DONATE TODAY - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
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BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
Every couple of weeks we do a show of just answering questions as opposed to delivering news. We love interacting with all of you and we love the fact that all of you are so curious and so eager for answers in this crazy world.
Thank you to each and every one of you for all of your support!
DONATE TODAY - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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