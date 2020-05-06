© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another YouTube Deleted Video Which Reveals the Underbelly of the COVID-19 Panic Titled "Plandemic - Part 1"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
210 views • May 06, 2020
This video lasted less than 24 hours before YouTube scrubbed it allegedly because of "violating YouTube's Community Guidelines." The video is an interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits, who was forced out of her job by Fauci when she refused to pull information about the XMRV retrovirus (a virus capable of changing one's DNA code) found in conventional vaccines given to children and military. Mikovits and her colleague discovered that the retrovirus contaminated the vaccines and was associated with the chronic fatigue syndrome outbreak in the '80s.
When she refused to withdraw the research, Fauci confiscated her work and had her blackballed in the virology industry, preventing her from getting any further funding, essentially ending her career.
Watch the video and see if you can figure out what so-called YouTube "community guidelines" https://bit.ly/3cdVVSE the video violates. I think the guideline they are referring to is the unstated one that says: "Thou shalt not present any information critical of vaccines, Dr. Fauci, the CDC or Big Pharma."
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
When she refused to withdraw the research, Fauci confiscated her work and had her blackballed in the virology industry, preventing her from getting any further funding, essentially ending her career.
Watch the video and see if you can figure out what so-called YouTube "community guidelines" https://bit.ly/3cdVVSE the video violates. I think the guideline they are referring to is the unstated one that says: "Thou shalt not present any information critical of vaccines, Dr. Fauci, the CDC or Big Pharma."
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.