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Noul Normal - documentar britanic lansat în ianuarie 2021 (subtitrare ro)
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156300 views • February 10, 2021
descrierea producătorilor ”Ianuarie 2021. Națiunilor li s-au impus restricții, iar economiile sunt pe marginea prăpastiei. Oare noul vaccin chiar ne va permite să ne întoarcem la normalitate ? Sau este un punct de răscruce în parcursul omenirii. Nu cumva e vorba de un viitor propulsat de inteligența artificială, care va vedea o nouă formă de capitalism și va fi guvernat de legi tiranice dictate de niște elite globale ? Noul normal - un documentar factual ce investighează a Patra revoluție industrială. Ce câștigă cei 1 % și ce pierd cei 99 %”.
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