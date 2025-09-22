Kaleidoscopic Moments: Five Illustrated Poems 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video presents five of my inspirational poems, with vivid images that illustrate messages of faith, hope, and love, based on Biblical principles. The background music, a well-known hymn: Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone), conveys a peaceful atmosphere that reflects God's grace in our life's circumstances.