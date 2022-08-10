[Premiered Aug 10, 2022] CuttingEdge: Synagogue of Satan the Modern Church & It's Inherited Lies: #ShortBite

#Messiah #Jesus pointed at the #synagogue of #Satan twice in #Revelation describing how people who claim to follow Jesus (willfully disobey Him) will be in league with the world to persecute true believers in Christ, those who keep the Living God's Commandments AND Keep the Testimony of Jesus. Folks! beware of peoples fruit!





Check out the Full broadcast of the CE-Watch Party Here: https://youtu.be/5V9PdA-ExOg





Check out the original Broadcast of the Midnight Ride: Solomon's Secret Priesthood and the Star of Their God : https://youtu.be/3Onk4R1YCo8





In this timeless episode we listen in to the guys talk about Solomon & the temple of the Most High God, but they also uncover and unpackage that Solomon was also involved in #magic, #astronomy, and #secrets that have caused a schism in #Judaism and the #mysteries. Join us this afternoon as we stop, rewind and discuss what Jon and David decode in #ancient the mysteries of the #star families, #magi, and #Solomon. #MidnightRide





NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: Edge For your first month free. Included the Book of Enoch Series with David Carrico & Jon Pounders





#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV

#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide

#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ...

#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab...

CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc...

#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZo...









Checkout FOJCRADIO here:

#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm... #FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbcli...





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