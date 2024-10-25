KAYAKING the FALLS!

I have found that some of the greatest experiences that have happened to me, happened by "Chance!"

Planning events is nice, but sponetaneous activities are R E A L, and the most enjoyable learning experiences.

A Chance Meeting with a couple of Kayakers, led to the discovery we had similar experiences. We were all Veterans of Rafting or Kayaking on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

Here the boys enter the Kootenai River in Northwest Montana at the Pool below the Upper Falls, setting themselves up for a Ride!

Enjoy the "slow-motion" show!