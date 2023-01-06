Good news the Tribulation has not started part 4

In this short episode I discuss mostly Daniel chapter 11 and briefly chapter 12. We learn characteristics of the Anti Christ, his sneaky rise to power, how rough the 7 year tribulation will be, and how to be thankful we are not in it yet!!
