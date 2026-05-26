2030 Reset What Happens to YOU in the New Economy?

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In this commodities intelligence briefing, David DuByne sits down with Jake Bell of Noble Gold Investments to analyze the accelerating erosion of the global fiat system and "Math of the Precipice," contrasting $122 trillion in global money supply with the record-breaking 1,000-ton annual gold acquisitions by central banks. The world’s largest financial institutions are moving toward Tier 1 assets during the 2030 Reset, owning physical metals with zero counter-party risk.
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