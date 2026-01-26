Prophecy Fulfills! The Fall Of Tim Walz & Minneapolis Fraud Scandal. Nick Shirley & Joe Biden Arrest

Government Leaders falling in 2026 was prophesied 4 weeks ago and this prophecy has come to pass with what is happening with the Tim Walz corruption being reported. Nick Shirley's videos have exposed billions of dollars in fraud at Minneapolis daycare centers which some are linking to Tim Walz. Tim Walz pushes back on Minnesota fraud allegations following viral daycare video. Independent journalist Nick Shirley documented visits to facilities that allegedly received millions in state funding. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s office is pushing back against fraud allegations after Nick Shirley's viral video showed visits to multiple childcare centers in the state, including one that allegedly received millions of dollars in state funding despite appearing largely inactive. Responding to questions about the allegations and the video posted by independent journalist Nick Shirley, a spokesperson for the governor told Fox News that Walz has spent years working to "crack down on fraud" and has taken steps to strengthen oversight of state programs, including initiating investigations into several facilities. Nick Shirley fires back at Tim Walz, accuses him of 'deflecting' after embattled Minnesota gov hurls insults. Independent journalist Nick Shirley fired back at embattled Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over his handling of the growing fraud scandal plaguing the North Star State.





"Tim Walz, he called me far right. He called me a delusional conspiracy theorist. And then he also called me a White supremacist. Yet he can't deny any of the claims," Shirley said in a preview of Wednesday's debut of OutKick's "The Riley Gaines Show" podcast.





"Because when you're speaking facts, these people can't come after you. And, so, when I was just speaking the facts about — fraud is fraud. Eighty-nine percent of the population committing the fraud is Somalian. That does not make me a racist. Dollars have no race to it. It's just a pure fact that money's being stolen from Republicans and Democrats."





Prophetic Dream: Joe Biden Arrested. President Trump Returns. Bible Prophecy & The Latter Rain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2Tz9dBQauc





Joe Biden Receives Bribes From Chinese Business Partners In Secret Meeting With Xi Jinping? Treason

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ap2mPAhHWn0





2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp1OvsDDscI





"The governor has worked for years to crack down on fraud and ask the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action," the spokesperson said. "He has strengthened oversight — including launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed."





Tim Walz: Only China Has the ‘Moral Authority’ to Pursue Peace in the Middle East. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz lived down to the worst caricature of him in his remarks at the Center for American Progress today, weighing in on the Israeli airstrikes against Iran, and concluding that only the People’s Republic of China has the “moral authority” to negotiate an agreement in the Middle East.





Biden family makes ‘admission of corruption’ in foreign business deals: China expert. President Biden denies $1M in payments were made to family from Chinese business dealings





