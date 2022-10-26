Chinese Yuan Has Depreciated Over 12% This Year

https://gnews.org/articles/491338
Summary：10/25/2022 Chinese Yuan has depreciated by more than 12% since the beginning of 2022. During the 20th National Congress of the CCP, the yuan extended its sharp depreciation, as the signs revealed at the 20th National Congress made domestic and foreign investors more pessimistic about China's prospects.
