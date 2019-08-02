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FBI Performs Damage Control for Big Pharma
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309 views • August 02, 2019
The Tylenol Mafia: Marketing, Murder, and Johnson & Johnson
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4rIHhZLYAA
Gary Franchi Published on May 20, 2011
http://RTR.org | The FBI is being called in to do damage control for Big Pharma,
by carting out the Unabomber, and the media is happily complying.
What you are about to learn will never be told on Network News.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4rIHhZLYAA
Gary Franchi Published on May 20, 2011
http://RTR.org | The FBI is being called in to do damage control for Big Pharma,
by carting out the Unabomber, and the media is happily complying.
What you are about to learn will never be told on Network News.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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