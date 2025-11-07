The 10 Most Powerful Armies In Fiction

Mirrored Content





War. It’s the heartbeat of every great story — from galaxies torn apart by starships to ancient realms drowning in blood and fire. In this video, we’re counting down The 10 Most Powerful Armies in All of Fiction — forces so massive, so unstoppable, they could rewrite the laws of reality itself.





From the Clone Army of Star Wars and the Legions of Sauron in The Lord of the Rings, to the Borg Collective from Star Trek and the Zerg Swarm of StarCraft, these armies redefine what it means to fight, conquer, and survive. You’ll see how each army wages war — through discipline, technology, faith, corruption, or pure biological horror.





We’ll travel through galaxies ruled by tyrants and dimensions consumed by chaos. The Covenant Empire from Halo, the undead Scourge from Warcraft, and the terrifying Imperium of Man from Warhammer 40K all fight for different gods, causes, or nightmares. And just when you think it can’t get more epic, we’ll unleash the ultimate showdown — the eternal Armies of Heaven and Hell, battling for creation itself.





Each army on this list is judged by scale, power, and sheer cinematic dominance. Whether you love sci-fi, fantasy, or mythological warfare, this countdown will fuel your imagination and your inner general.





If you’ve ever wondered who would win — the Space Marines or the Sith Lords, the Zerg or the Forces of Chaos — this is your battlefield. Grab your lightsaber, don your power armor, and prepare to witness the greatest fictional wars ever imagined.

