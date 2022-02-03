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AFTER VAXXX DISEASES IN THE MILITARY JUMPED TO 22 MILLION
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112 views • February 03, 2022
24th Jan - Leigh Dunbas, human rights attorney gave an update during Senator Ron Johnson’s round table hearing.
In the last 5 years the average number of reported cases of diseases within the military was 1.7 million, post vaccination it has jumped to nearly 22 million cases!
In the last 5 years the average number of reported cases of diseases within the military was 1.7 million, post vaccination it has jumped to nearly 22 million cases!
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