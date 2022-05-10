Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry (May 10, 2022)

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▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination over 120 nationalists and 13 armoured and 12 vehicles of various purposes.
✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force have hit 16 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.
💥Missile troops and artillery units have hit 33 command posts, 407 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 5 ammunition and fuel depots near Nikolaev and Mirnyi, Nikolaev Region.
▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 380 nationalists and up to 53 armoured and motor vehicles.
💥On the evening of May 9, 1 Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force have been shot down during an aerial battle near Novaya Dmitrovka, Kharkov Region.
💥Russian air defence means overnight have shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Mospino, Yunokommunarsk of the Donetsk People's Republic and Odessa city.
▫️1 Ukrainian Tochka-U missile and 1 Smerch multiple-launch rocket have been intercepted over Khartsyzsk in the Donetsk People's Republic. 2 more Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been shot down near Malaya Kamyshevakha and Izyum, Kharkov Region.
📊In total, 163 Ukrainian aircraft and 124 helicopters, 793 unmanned aerial vehicles, 300 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,979 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 351 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,440 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,789 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.